Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:

• Nicholas Edward Ferguson, 34, of 2500 block Towe Road, Madison, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine (Huntsville Police Department arrest)

• Steven Eugene Weaver, 27, of 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, first-degree receiving stolen property

• David Lonnel Ramey, 39, of 6000 block Belgrade Drive, Huntsville, third-degree criminal mischief - damage to private property

• Gary Edward Phillips, 41 of 22000 block Toone Road, Elkmont, first-degree possession of a forged instrument

• Joseph Lamar Pike, 48, of 1500 block Coleman Avenue, Athens, grand jury indictment on previous conviction for second-degree theft

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:

• ATHENS — Tools, Horton crossbow, SAR 9mm pistol and Samsung cellphone, total $5,900, stolen between Jan. 2 and 7, 13000 block Shaw Road.

• ELKMONT — 12-gauge shotgun and 22-caliber rifle, total $300, stolen between Sept. 15, 2019, and Jan. 7, 17000 block Morris Road

• ATHENS — Craftsman tools valued at $80 stolen Jan. 6, 18000 block Alabama 99

• ATHENS — Gasoline valued at $50 stolen Jan. 8, 20000 block Alabama 127

• ATHENS — Food valued at $50 stolen Jan. 6, 14000 block Brownsferry Road

• ELKMONT — Delta table saw and Black & Decker skill saw, total $400, stolen during burglary Jan. 8, 17000 block Morris Road

• ATHENS — $550 in cash stolen between May 17, 2019, and Jan. 9, 24000 block Blossom Lane

• ATHENS — Alabama car tag valued at $17 stolen Jan. 9, 27000 block U.S. 72

• ATHENS — Eight bottles of Clover Valley vanilla extract and one can of Bumble Bee smoked oysters, total $37, stolen Jan. 9, 20000 block Alabama 127

• ELKMONT — 1994 red Chevrolet Silverado truck valued at $2,500 used without authorization between Jan. 8 and 10, 17000 block Cross Key Road

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:

• Angel Daniel Cortez Hernandez, 21, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and giving false information to law enforcement

• Donald Eugene Greenhaw Sr., 54, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:

• Purse, Mastercard, VISA card, Redstone Federal Credit Union card, Wells Fargo card and Social Security card, total $650, reported stolen Jan. 9, 400 block 12th Street

• Springfield XDS 9mm handgun valued at $450 reported stolen Jan. 10, no numeric address listed

• Stainless steel refrigerator/cooler valued at $2,500 reported stolen Jan. 10, 1100 block U.S. 72 East

