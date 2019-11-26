County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Henry Clay Scott Jr., 46, of 2000 block Sladen Avenue, Ensley, probation violation on previous conviction of possession of controlled substance
• Susan Kay Gilbert, 41, of 500 block Chandler Street, Athens, negotiating non-negotiable worthless instrument
• Calvin Devonte Tolliver, 24, of 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction of second-degree possession of marijuana
• Keumbre Kendrell Waugh, 19, of 1800 Canterbury Circle, Huntsville, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle
• Eric Richard Chandler, 48, of 12000 block Lakeview Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)
• Anthony David Lewis, 23, of 13000 block Oliver Lane, Madison, grand jury indictment on charges of drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Tony Lee Hill, 43, of 500 block Johns Road, Huntsville, bond revocation or probation violation on previous charge or conviction of DUI (alcohol)
• Michael Anthony Hughes, 60, of 400 block Yarbrough Road, Harvest, public intoxication
• Sharee Gail White, 33, of 25000 block Mealer Lane, Elkmont, harassment
• Alan Leon Birdsong, 28000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, harassing communication (obscene communication)
• Steven William Johnson, 25000 block Mahalo Circle, Madison, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Robert Alton Rivers, 1900 block Beard Street, Guntersville, four counts second-degree possession of a forged instrument
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts and incidents Monday:
• ELKMONT — John Deere tractor and bush hog valued at $12,000 stolen between Nov. 1 and 8, 23000 block Pepper Farm Lane
• ATHENS — Tires valued at $80 stolen Nov. 9, 19000 block Alabama 99
• ATHENS — Eight walnut trees' worth of timber valued at $64,000 stolen between Nov. 15 and 23, 8700 block Flicker Way
• ARDMORE — Two NASCAR jackets valued at $3,000, 25 clothing items valued at $300 and 20 NASCAR toy cars valued at $800 stolen between Nov. 16 and 23, 25000 block Seventh Street
• ATHENS — Alabama car tag valued at $30 stolen between Nov. 22 and 23, 24000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $700 and AT&T cordless telephone valued at $25 stolen Nov. 23, 15000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ATHENS — Coke soft drink valued at $1 and Doritos bag of chips valued at $3 stolen Nov. 23, 14000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Unauthorized use of a gray 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe of unknown value Nov. 22, 17000 block Pamela Drive
• ELKMONT — Failure to pay for gas valued at $33 Nov. 24, 25000 block Thach Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department did not report any new arrests, incidents or thefts Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.