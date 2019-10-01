County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Brandon Lee Young, 33, of 100 block Oak Bowery Lane, New Hope, public intoxication
• Adam Duane Moss, 32, of 22000 block Nelson Road, Elkmont, bond revocation
• Eric Lashawn Arrington, 43, of 2700 Pine Tree Lane, Huntsville, probation violation
• Zachary William Kilgore, 26, of 9800 block Ripley Road, Athens, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Anthony Leon Holt, 59, of 24000 block Wagon Trail, Athens, bond revocation
• Mack Samuel Stokes, 48, of 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Andrew Seth Hardaway, 34, of 16000 block Log Cabin Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - harassement
• Tina Marie Brown, 40, of 21000 block Cottonbelt Road, Athens, bond revocation/probation violation
• Alexander Luke Isom, 25, of 18000 block Belmont Circle, Athens, DUI - alcohol
• Linda Sue Woodby, 57, of 16000 block Alabama 251, Athens, probation violation
• Raven Belle Fischer, 40, of 12000 block Copperfield Lane, Madison, DUI - controlled substances
• Shane Paul Flanagan, 45, of 12000 block Snake Road, Athens, chemical endangerment of a child
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Smith & Wesson Body Guard .380-caliber pistol, Ruger .22-caliber pistol, wallet, Redstone Federal Credit Union debit card, Alabama driver's license, 10 Redstone checks, Matilda Jane purse and $30 in cash, total $591, stolen during vehicle break-in Sept. 26 or 27, 13000 block Covington Road
• ARDMORE — Two string trimmers valued at $500 stolen during burglary between Sept. 12 and 27, 29000 block Old Scrouge Road
• ATHENS — Stihl chainsaw, rope, battery charge box, ball receiver, garden spade and .38-caliber pistol, total $1,420, stolen between July 27 and Sept. 14, 20000 block Elkton Road
• ELKMONT — Gasoline valued at $15 stolen Sept. 27, 25000 block Thach Road
• ELKMONT — Medications and cellphone, total $116, stolen during burglary Sept. 27, 25000 block New Bethel Road
• ATHENS — Sony PlayStation 2 and DVD player, total $100, stolen during burglary Sept. 27, 15000 block McCormick Lane
• ATHENS — $21 in cash, Alabama driver's license, Bible, Vera Bradley lunch bag, Regions debit card, Mastercard credit card and Yamaha saxophone, total $3,084, stolen during vehicle break-in Sept. 27 or 28, 25000 block Caldera Drive
• TONEY — Ryobi generator valued at $649 stolen during vehicle break-in Sept. 27, 25000 block Heathrow Street
• ATHENS — Old Town canoe valued at $200 stolen between Sept. 25 and 28, 24000 block Wagon Trail
• MADISON — Key fob valued at $300 stolen Sept. 29, 12000 block Hutchenson Circle
• ATHENS — Three shirts, one SunDrop soda and two Argan oil shampoo, total $56.60, stolen Sept. 29, 12000 block U.S. 72
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Karista L. Goodwin, 28, fourth-degree theft of property
• Shawn Dewayne Key, 44, third-degree domestic violence - criminal trespass
• Agustin Hernandez, 31, public intoxication
• Stacey Virgil Lemay, 57, possession of a controlled substance
• Tiffeny Dawn Starr, 37, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Radios, TV and VCR, total $400 reported stolen Sept. 27, 700 block Fifth Avenue
• Samsung cellphone valued at $300 reported stolen Sept. 27, 22000 block Saratoga Drive
• Wireless phone valued at $80 reported stolen Sept. 28, 700 block Market Street
• Three 12-packs of SunDrop soda valued at $18 reported stolen Sept. 29, 800 block South Jefferson Street
• Money and white-gold diamond ring reported stolen Sept. 29, 400 block Swan Drive
• $3,328 in cash reported stolen Sept. 30, 20000 block Brownsferry Road
