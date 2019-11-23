County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Chrishaun Cortez Leslie, 19, of 2900 block Wilson Drive, Huntsville, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft
• Louis Cody Cowan, 23, of 200 block Macedonia Road, Ardmore, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Yamashita Patrice Mitchell, 30, of 200 block Cloverleaf Drive, Athens, grand jury indictment on two counts of drug trafficking
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — $4,280 in cash stolen Nov. 17 or 18, 25000 block Rutledge Drive
• ELKMONT — Two Dewalt reciprocating saws, two Dewalt grinders, Dewalt band saw, and hand tools, total $1,800, stolen between Nov. 5 and 21, 27000 block Pettusville Road
• TONEY — Springfield XD9 9mm pistol valued at $349 stolen during vehicle break-in between Nov. 14 and 21, 27000 block Saddle Trail
• ELKMONT — Nintendo Switch gaming system and sex toy, total $300, stolen Nov. 25, 25000 block Hays Mill Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Gregory Scott Poss, 36, three counts of fourth-degree theft
• Regina Danielle Davis, 42, public intoxication
• Jaden Adair Mayfield, 19, third-degree domestic violence
• Shanna Kay Lockard, 20, third-degree domestic violence
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• Two Sentry headphones, two JBL headphones and two NXT headphones, total $180, reported stolen No. 21, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
