County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Amanda Michelle Brooks, 41, of 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, public intoxication;
• Kehon La Shon Dowling, 25, of 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of resisting arrest
• Joey Don Evans, 41, of 9000 block U.S. 72 West, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Michael Douglas Hacker, 35, of 600 block Fifth Avenue, Athens, probation violation on previous convictions of three counts distribution of a controlled substance
• Chad Allen Siniard, 41, of 12000 block Ripley Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Brandon Keith Simmons, 38, 18000 block Circle Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Qingying Zhang, 54, of 800 block U.S. 72 West, Athens, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
• Paco Aguilar Reyes, 31, of 2100 block Central Parkway, Decatur, (LCSO arrest) public intoxication and (ICE arrest) hold for ICE
• Abigail Sarah Cantrell, 33, of 100 block Bates Street, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and felony possession of drug paraphernalia
• Eric John Vandermarkt, 35, of 100 block Bates Street, Athens, possession of an altered firearm
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts or incidents Monday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Rashaud Breon Acklin, 33, DUI (alcohol)
• Jill Brunson Boehme, 29, theft of property
• Kristin Danielle Sain, 22, fourth-degree theft of property
• Xavier Marquise Mason, 27, of third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Emily Nicole Oswald, 23, operation a vehicle without insurance and operating a vehicle with expired tag
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts or incidents Monday:
• Money valued at $300 reported stolen Dec. 20, 400 block South Jefferson Street
• Yellow and blue book bag valued at $20, brown pants valued at $15 and white T-shirt valued at $3 reported stolen Dec. 20, 1000 block Fifth Avenue
• Scarf/hat valued at $75, coffee scrub valued at $20 and makeup valued at $20 reported stolen Dec. 21 from a kitchen in an unknown block of an unknown street
• 23 grocery items valued at $83.47 reported stolen Dec. 21, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Debit card of no value and makeup and hygiene products valued at $100 reported stolen Dec. 21, 700 block Fifth Avenue
• Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $2,000 reported stolen Dec. 21, 16000 block Jay Street
• Three packages of Budweiser beer valued at $70.77 and three packages of Bud Light beer valued at $70.77 reported stolen Dec. 22, 100 block U.S. 31 South
• Four monetary items valued at $508.98 reported stolen Dec. 22, 100 block U.S. 31 North
• Eight 12-packs of Sundrop soda valued at $26.64 reported stolen Dec. 22, 800 block South Jefferson Street
• 120 miscellaneous items valued at $1,028.60 reported stolen Dec. 23, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
