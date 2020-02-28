County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• William Brent Smith, 51, of 25000 block Stateline Road, Ardmore, third-degree domestic violation - harassment
• Faith Nicole Woods, 38, of 25000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Jerry Wayne Thompson, 40, of 700 Hardy Street, Athens, grand jury indictment on two counts of violating the state Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act by failing to register with local law enforcement and/or comply with residence restrictions and for failing to meet adult sex offender identification requirements
• Travis Holloway Jr., 49, of 1500 block County Road 50, Mount Hope, negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Thursday.
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Thursday.
