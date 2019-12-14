County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Christopher James Shock, 32, of 25000 block Highland Avenue, Elkmont, harassing communications
• Candelario Alonzo Ortiz, 35, of 200 block Plum Street, Athens, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
• Christopher Dewayne Pylant, 33, of 15000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, possession of a controlled substance (synthetic narcotic) and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Terri Lynn Schrimsher, 46, of 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, disorderly conduct
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• TANNER — KAH ST250 seed tender valued at $10,000 stolen between Dec. 9 and 12, 20000 block Laughmiller Road
• ATHENS — Craftsman air tank valued at $100, auto paint valued at $4,000 and hand tools valued at $1,000 stolen Dec. 12, 14000 block Blackburn Road
• ATHENS — Smith & Wesson 6906 9 mm pistol valued at $500, Taurus Judge .45/.410 pistol valued at $400 and U.S. currency valued at $400 stolen Dec. 12, 20000 block Holt Road
• ATHENS — Samsung Note cell phone valued at $50 and LG cell phone valued at $250 stolen between Dec. 1 and 12, 23000 block Highland Drive
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Deborah Ann McKellar, 56, of 17000 block West Market Street, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Dallas Stanley Sharpe, 34, of unknown block Spring Street, Athens, two counts unlawful distribution of a controlled substance
• Felipe Valencia Santiago, 33, of 15000 block York Lane, Athens, DUI (alcohol) and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• U.S. currency of unknown value stolen by deception Dec. 12, 1200 block East Pryor Street
• Money order of unknown value and Michael Kors sunglasses valued at $200 stolen during a vehicle break-in Dec. 11, 500 block South Hine Street
• U.S. currency of unknown value stolen Dec. 12, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Two items of various clothing valued at $27.15 stolen Dec. 12, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.