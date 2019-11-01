County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Charlie Ray Cain Jr., 50, of 25000 block Children Street, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Jeremy Germaine Lassie, 35, of 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Darek Anthony Kelley, 23, of 17000 block Coffman Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Morgan Renee Negri Hammonds, 30, of 22000 block Cagle Road, Athens, first-degree theft and (Athens Police Department) fourth-degree theft of property
• Jerry Wayne Greenhaw, 29, of 24000 block Mooresville Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia
• Lakresha Shambre Cosby, 26, of 17000 block Ferry Road, Athens, menacing (aggravated assault–gun)
• Joshua Scott Stewart, 31, of 200 block Lawrence County Road 521, Moulton, probation violation on previous conviction of attempt to elude
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• ATHENS — Car title valued at $1 and Adidas cologne valued at $9 stolen during a vehicle break-in between Oct. 28 and 29, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road
• ELKMONT — Green 2013 Kawasaki 3EX motorcycle valued at $3,000 stolen Oct. 30, 20000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road
• ATHENS — Door valued at $125, trim valued at $15 and OSO board valued at $5 stolen Oct. 30, 20000 block Mooresville Road
• ATHENS — Knife value at $150, Vtec taser valued at $45 and billy club at $40 stolen between Oct. 28 and 30, 13000 block Parker Road
• ELKMONT — Two cartons of Newport cigarettes valued at $130 stolen Oct. 30, 25000 block Elkton Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Thursday.
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Thursday:
• Three cartons of Newport cigarettes valued at $180.87 reported stolen Oct. 30, 1500 block East Elm Street
