County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest Friday.
• Daniel Craig Holland Jr., 30, of 15000 block Shaw Road SW, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Xbox 360 gaming system, Black & Decker reciprocating saw, sander, drill and flashlight, Westgate TV/DVD player, Billboard Bluetooth, and hand tools, total $1,480, stolen during burglary Nov. 30, 13000 block Carter Road
• ATHENS — $800 in cash stolen between Nov. 4 and Dec. 5, 7000 block Barker Road,
• MADISON — Box of clothing valued at $500 stolen Dec. 4 or 5, 13000 block Burgreen Road
• ATHENS — Ring, Disney "Goofy" watch, three hammers and bag of dog food, total $239, stolen between Oct. 16 and Dec. 5, 23000 block Black Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Candice R. Tapscott, 37, of 200 block Sunset Drive, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• John Tracy Adkins, 41, of 700 block Capshaw Road, Madison, third-degree theft of property
• Emily McCrary Ellison, 22, of 300 block McVille Lane, Huntsville, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Laquinten Demar Malone, 31, of 2000 block Hine Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - criminal mischief, third-degree domestic violence - harassment and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol
• Cody Heath McGraw, 29, homeless, Athens, probation revoked on previous conviction for third-degree domestic violence - menacing
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• Prescription medication valued at $10 stolen Dec. 5, 900 block U.S. 72 East
• Steel door valued at $250 stolen during burglary Dec. 6, 600 block Elkton Street
• Children's clothing valued at $80 stolen Dec. 6, 1900 block Cain Drive
