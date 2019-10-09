Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest Tuesday:

Curtis Lamar Baker, 30, of 29000 block Andrea Lane, Madison, third-degree domestic violence - criminal mischief

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:

Casey Eugene Thomas, 25, driving under the influence of alcohol

Robin Janita Adams, 30, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:

Merchandise valued at $104 reported stolen Oct. 7, 1000 block U.S. 72 East

$120 in cash reported stolen Oct. 7, parking lot on Camelot Private Drive

Criminal mischief of unknown nature and value reported Oct. 7, 100 block South Clinton Street

Two PlayStation 3 games, total $6, reported stolen Oct. 7, 1000 block Fifth Avenue

Tags

Recommended for you