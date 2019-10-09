County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest Tuesday:
• Curtis Lamar Baker, 30, of 29000 block Andrea Lane, Madison, third-degree domestic violence - criminal mischief
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Casey Eugene Thomas, 25, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Robin Janita Adams, 30, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Merchandise valued at $104 reported stolen Oct. 7, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• $120 in cash reported stolen Oct. 7, parking lot on Camelot Private Drive
• Criminal mischief of unknown nature and value reported Oct. 7, 100 block South Clinton Street
• Two PlayStation 3 games, total $6, reported stolen Oct. 7, 1000 block Fifth Avenue
