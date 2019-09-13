County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Jesse Gene Johnson, 32, of 15000 block Line Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of chemical endangerment (child abuse)
• Clifton Eugene Tatum, 27, of 16000 block Witty Mill Road, Elkmont, grand jury indictment for chemical endangerment (child abuse), (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) first-degree theft and (LCCCP) third-degree burglary
• Cleabron Ray King, 35, of 27000 block Holland Gin Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous conviction of third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Aronde Malik Walker, 19, of 1300 block North Jefferson Street, Athens, resisting arrest
• Cassandra Denise McCullough, 50, of 700 block Halstead Court, Huntsville, possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• ELKMONT — Toro zero-turn lawn mower valued at $5,601, Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol valued at $400 and Bushmaster AR-15 valued at $700 stolen between Aug. 29 and Sept. 6
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Thursday:
• Steven Taft Landers, 30, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Thursday:
• Knob Creek single-barrel alcohol valued at $49.99 reported stolen Sept. 11, 600 block U.S. 31 South
