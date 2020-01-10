County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Donna Sue Martin, 48, of 26000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Justin Lavon Chambers, 31, of 26000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Brandon Oneal Mitchell, 31, of 27000 block Sterling Road, Ardmore, third-degree forgery
• Bradley Wayne Moss, 32, of 11000 block Carolina Drive, Tanner, probation violation on previous conviction of third-degree burglary
• James Hubert Overton, 29, of 13000 block Carter Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Joshua James Montgomery, 32, of 22000 block Compton Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction of second-degree promoting prison contraband (drugs)
• Tyler Dustin Hobbs, 32, of 200 block Schilling Street, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly
• Zachary Timothy McMahon, 23, of 100 block Vista View Drive, Madison, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Thursday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Brandy Nichole Johnson, 28, fourth-degree theft of property
• Keary Diane Wilson, 41, DUI (alcohol)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following incident Thursday:
• Damage valued at $300 to the back glass of a Ford Fiesta reported Jan. 8, 700 block South Clinton Street
