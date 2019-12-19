County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Christopher David Dearmond, 36, of 16000 block Durfet Drive, Harvest, grand jury indictment on two counts of possession of a controlled substance - amphetamine and dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense, drug trafficking and illegal possession of prescription drugs
• Kenneth Lee Todd, 67, of 1300 block DeKalb County Road 788, Ider, grand jury indictment for second-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Christopher Larry Scott, 32, of 26000 block First Street, Ardmore, drug court violation on previous conviction for third-degree burglary
• Jerry Wayne Thompson, 40, of 700 block Hardy Street, Athens, parole violation on previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance - dangerous drugs
• Kayla Erin Meagher, 31, of 8300 block County Road 92, Rogersville, grand jury indictment
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Guns of unknown value stolen during burglary between Dec. 13 and 18, 7000 block Jernigan Hollow Road
• ATHENS — Car tag valued at $26.50 stolen Dec. 17, 26000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Five teddy bears, three kitchen towels, three pins and one Christmas button, total $20.50, stolen Dec. 17, 12000 block U.S. 72
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Terry Nick Harwell, 41, fourth-degree theft of property
• Bradley Austin Pugh, 40, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• License plate QUAN05 valued at $2 reported stolen Dec. 17, East Sanderfer Road
• Driver's side door of Acura MDX sustained $500 damage due to criminal mischief reported Dec. 17, 600 block U.S. 31 North
• 9mm handgun valued at $200 stolen during vehicle break-in reported Dec. 17, no numeric address reported
• Black mailbox valued at $25 reported stolen Dec. 18, 500 block Horton Street
