County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:

• Devante Varrelle Robinson, 26, of 21000 block Oakland Meadows, Athens, drug trafficking

• Donny Ray Newman, 46, of 2700 block County Road 387, Courtland, probation violation on previous conviction of second-degree criminal mischief

• James Nicholas Scott, 29, of 27000 block Alabama 251, Ardmore, third-degree burglary and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

• Jeremy Roy Cameron, 31, of 26000 block Nick Davis Road, Athens, third-degree promoting prison contraband

• Anthony Dexter Johnson Jr., 42, homeless, destruction of property by prisoner

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:

• ATHENS — Utility trailer valued at $1,400 stolen between Aug. 17 and Oct. 24, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road

City arrests/thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Friday.

