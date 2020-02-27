Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

Justin David Hughes, 23, of 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of driving under the influence of alcohol

Larry Dale Smith, 41, of 25000 Mooresville Road, Elkmont, bond revocation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance

Christopher Jay Vashel, 27, of 17000 block Menefee Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine

Steven Eugene Hacker, 28, of 18000 block Bill Black Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of third-degree burglary, possession of a sawed off rifle/shotgun

Jessi Ashlin Ish, 27, of 24000 block Cottonbelt Road, Elkmont, three counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card

Aaron Ray Harrison, 25, of 4000 block Fall City Road, Jasper, grand jury indictment for possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense and possession of a controlled substance - meth

Amber Hope Moyers, 29, of 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Ardmore, grand jury indictment for first-degree aggravated assault and second-degree aggravated assault

Tyler Tarell Dukes, 22, of 19000 block West Cox Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - criminal mischief

Kimberly Jaharda Cardenas, 29, of 1000 block North Jefferson Street, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense

Angel Monzell Wilson, 43, of 27000 block Ed Ray Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for identity theft

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• ATHENS — Medications valued at $1 stolen Feb. 25, 13000 block Reid Road

• ATHENS — One Apple Xbox 360 gaming console and 20 Xbox games, total $400, stolen Feb. 25, 17000 block Blakers Way

• TANNER — Thirteen plastic patio chairs, total $125, stolen Feb. 25, 20000 block Swanner Boulevard

• ATHENS — One 2002 red Ford F150 pickup and one American Tactical 1911 .45-caliber pistol, total $5,000, stolen Feb. 25, 14000 block Bledsoe Road

• ELKMONT — One set Apple AirPods earbuds valued at $100 stolen Feb. 25, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road

• ARDMORE — One 2002 white Lincoln Town Car of unknown value used without authorization between Feb. 1 and 26, 29000 block Gatlin Road

City arrests/thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you