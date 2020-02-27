County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Justin David Hughes, 23, of 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of driving under the influence of alcohol
• Larry Dale Smith, 41, of 25000 Mooresville Road, Elkmont, bond revocation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Christopher Jay Vashel, 27, of 17000 block Menefee Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine
• Steven Eugene Hacker, 28, of 18000 block Bill Black Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of third-degree burglary, possession of a sawed off rifle/shotgun
• Jessi Ashlin Ish, 27, of 24000 block Cottonbelt Road, Elkmont, three counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
• Aaron Ray Harrison, 25, of 4000 block Fall City Road, Jasper, grand jury indictment for possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense and possession of a controlled substance - meth
• Amber Hope Moyers, 29, of 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Ardmore, grand jury indictment for first-degree aggravated assault and second-degree aggravated assault
• Tyler Tarell Dukes, 22, of 19000 block West Cox Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - criminal mischief
• Kimberly Jaharda Cardenas, 29, of 1000 block North Jefferson Street, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• Angel Monzell Wilson, 43, of 27000 block Ed Ray Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for identity theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Medications valued at $1 stolen Feb. 25, 13000 block Reid Road
• ATHENS — One Apple Xbox 360 gaming console and 20 Xbox games, total $400, stolen Feb. 25, 17000 block Blakers Way
• TANNER — Thirteen plastic patio chairs, total $125, stolen Feb. 25, 20000 block Swanner Boulevard
• ATHENS — One 2002 red Ford F150 pickup and one American Tactical 1911 .45-caliber pistol, total $5,000, stolen Feb. 25, 14000 block Bledsoe Road
• ELKMONT — One set Apple AirPods earbuds valued at $100 stolen Feb. 25, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road
• ARDMORE — One 2002 white Lincoln Town Car of unknown value used without authorization between Feb. 1 and 26, 29000 block Gatlin Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Wednesday.
