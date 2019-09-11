County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Jeremy Lee Perry, 42, of 27000 block Leggtown Road, Lester, violation of domestic violence protection order
• Kathey Denise Clem, 60, of 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, negotiating a worthless non-negotiable instrument
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Wallet containing Alabama driver's license, Social Security card, four debit cards, $38 in cash and one Redstone Federal Credit Union debit card, total $87, stolen Sept. 9, 20000 block Elkton Road
• ELKMONT — Lincoln stick welder valued at $500 stolen between Sept. 1 and 9, 23000 block Norman Lane
• ELKMONT — 2008 white BMW R1200RT motorcycle valued at $10,000 stolen during burglary Sept. 8, 18000 block Carter's Circle
• ATHENS — Car title and $150 in cash, total $151, stolen Sept. 7, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Kelsie N. Higby, 21, harassment
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Purse valued at $40 stolen Sept. 9, 14000 block Cheyenne Drive
