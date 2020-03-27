County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• April Gayle Boyett, 33, of 21000 Piney Chapel Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction of third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Allen Michael Smith, 27, of 29000 block Sterling Road, Ardmore, probation violation on previous conviction of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Andrew Dylan Pope, 28, of 21000 block Alabama 127, Elkmont, second-degree criminal trespassing
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Thursday.
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Thursday.
