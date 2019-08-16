County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest Thursday:
• James Carl Carter Jr., 48, transient, first-degree criminal trespass
• Kenny William Gatlin, 38, of 600 block Seventh Avenue, Athens, menacing–intimidation (voice)
• Heather Nicole Brackeen, 37, of 18000 block Moyers Road, Athens, bond revocation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Bobby Joe Allen, 44, of 13000 block U.S. 72, Athens, grand jury indictment for the following: possession of a controlled substance, attempt to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Megan Ashley Robison, 30, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass
• Shelby Savannah Blake Steelman, 25, of 20000 block Wallace Lane, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Justin Tyler Hargrove, 18, of 25000 block George Lane, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft of property
• J.D. Barnett Jr., 42, of 23000 block Ben Stanford Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction of Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act violation (failure to pay required registration fee)
• Sean Tyson Travis, 33, of 100 block Edinburgh Drive, Athens, public intoxication
• Jonathon Keith Kinlaw, 32, of 12000 block Copperfield Lane, Madison, assault with bodily fluids
• Laurie Jones McGuire, 44, of 21000 block Broadwater Drive, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree theft by deception
• Samuel Riley Skelton, 27, homeless, grand jury indictments for the following: domestic violence (strangulation or suffocation) and second-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Zachary Elias Tarpley, 30, of 15000 block Hardy Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• HARVEST — Regions checks valued at $1 stolen during a vehicle break-in between Aug. 13 and 14, 14000 block Foxwood Drive
• ELKMONT — Miscellaneous clothing valued at $500 stolen Aug. 14, 17000 block Morris Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Calvin Levett Jacobs, 51, of 2000 block Booker Drive, Athens, two counts harassment
• Samuel Lee Pasley, 46, of 1300 block Ryan Street, Athens, probation violation
• Tabatha Sue Owens, 39, of 17000 block Shaw Road, Athens, probation revocation
City thefts
• Alabama ID card of no value, Alabama EBT card of no value, Social Security card of unknown value and black and tan Dollar General wallet valued at $1 stolen Aug. 12, Walmart Supercenter
