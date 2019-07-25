Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Camerin Michael Strother, 25, of 100 block Wallace Road, Nashville, Tennessee, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine)

• Kevin Vincente Sontay, 18, of 18000 block Astor Lane, Athens, obstructing governmental operations

• Cynthia Leigh Hill, 35, of 23000 block Wooley Springs Road, Athens, second-degree theft

• Harim Emanuel-Ambroci Perez, 19, of 800 North Malone Street, Athens, hold for Immigration Customs and Enforcement

• Eva Tessa Hategan, 22, of 100 block Glen Ives Way, Madison, DUI (alcohol)

• Charles Ellis Kimbrell, 52, of 19000 block Alabama 127, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) first-degree manufacturing a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Wednesday:

• ATHENS — Four Bravo tires valued at $1,000 stolen between July 22 and 23, 16000 block Malone Road

City arrests/thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests, thefts or incidents Wednesday.

