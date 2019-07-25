County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Camerin Michael Strother, 25, of 100 block Wallace Road, Nashville, Tennessee, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine)
• Kevin Vincente Sontay, 18, of 18000 block Astor Lane, Athens, obstructing governmental operations
• Cynthia Leigh Hill, 35, of 23000 block Wooley Springs Road, Athens, second-degree theft
• Harim Emanuel-Ambroci Perez, 19, of 800 North Malone Street, Athens, hold for Immigration Customs and Enforcement
• Eva Tessa Hategan, 22, of 100 block Glen Ives Way, Madison, DUI (alcohol)
• Charles Ellis Kimbrell, 52, of 19000 block Alabama 127, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) first-degree manufacturing a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Four Bravo tires valued at $1,000 stolen between July 22 and 23, 16000 block Malone Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests, thefts or incidents Wednesday.
