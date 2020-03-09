County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Shannon Marie Gross, 40, of 27634 Phillip Wagnon Drive, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of driving under the influence of alcohol
• Jacob Lynn Gooch, 22, of 23000 block Pressnell Road, Athens, DUI - alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, failure-refusal to display insurance, leaving the scene of an accident, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and no driver's license
• Joseph Michael Douglas, 32, of 23000 block Elkton Road, Athens, second-degree criminal mischief - private property and third-degree criminal mischief - private property
• Tedric Christopher Boldin, 23, of 1900 block Cain Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - reckless endangerment
• Randy Lynn Mullins, 60, of 29000 block Lakeview Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, first-degree criminal mischief - private property
• Jason Lee Vega, 34, of 16000 block Alabama 251, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - simple assault
• Danyael Lashawn Clopton, 42, of 1200 block Seventh Avenue Southeast, Decatur, failure to pay child support
• Raymond Phillips Hundley, 34, of 100 block Claudia Street, Owens Crossroads, grand jury indictment for public intoxication, possession of a pistol by a violent felon or ex-felon in possession of a firm
• James Hubert Overton, 30, of 13000 block Carter Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for third-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance - dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• MADISON — UTLC 14-foot enclosed utility trailer and miscellaneous tools, total $3,900, stolen between Feb. 27 and March 5, 10000 block Cedar Acres Lane
• ATHENS — $150 in cash stolen Feb. 10, 23000 block Black Road
• ATHENS — Alabama driver's license valued at $35 stolen between stolen between March 1 and 5, 23000 block Black Road
• HARVEST — $5,000 in cash stolen between Jan. 28 and Feb. 14, 29000 block Montana View Drive
• HARVEST — $1,500 stolen Feb. 14 and March 5, 15000 block King Arthur's Court,
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Monday.
