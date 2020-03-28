County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Bobby Joe Allen, 45, of 13000 block U.S. 72 West, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (hallucinogen), felony possession of drug paraphernalia (second offense) and possession of a pistol by a violent felon or ex-felon
• Michael Wallace Quinn, 32, of 100 block Dexter Circle, Madison, second-degree receiving stolen property
• Shawna Lois Chambers, 32, of 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — U-Haul vehicle tow dolly valued at $4,500 stolen between Feb. 6 and March 26, 12000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — 2018 black Ford Escape of unknown value used without authorization between March 22 and 26, 14000 block Bledsoe Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.