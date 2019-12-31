County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Michael Wayne Wood, 50, of 19000 block George Washington Street, Tanner, fourth-degree theft of property
• Larquis Delmar Crutcher, 30, of 1800 block Levert Circle, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction of first-degree rape
• Ron Lashard Jones, 27, of 4700 block Joe Davis Drive, Decatur, probation violation on previous conviction of second-degree theft of property
• Russell Aaron Matthews, 43, of 68000 block Waialua Beach Road, Waialua, Hawaii, third-degree criminal trespass
• Shaprise Olia McMillian, 39, of 3800 block 10th Avenue Southwest, Huntsville, (Huntsville Police Department) second-degree theft of property
• Charles Alvin Eugene Baker, 34, of 22000 block Roberts Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Alabama car tag of unknown value stolen between Dec. 15 and 29, 24000 block Copeland Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Sheena Hope Feemster, 35, of 300 block Clutts Road, Harvest, fourth-degree theft of property
• Leighton D. Gamble, 48, of 9700 block Settle Road, Tanner, fourth-degree theft of property
• Ginger Barnett McMeans, 54, of 25000 block Hunter Gates Road, Lester, three counts fourth-degree theft of property
• Rey Lagunas Quintana, 19, of 1400 block West Market Street, Athens, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
• Joshua James Montgomery, 32, of 22000 block Compton Road, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass
• Loretta Faye Williams, 33, of 100 block Sanderfer Road East, Athens, domestic violence (harassment)
• Timothy Nathan Hopper, 44, of 8400 block Jernigan Hollow Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Stephen Dewayne Harbin, 40, of 27000 block Saddle Trail Road, Toney, fourth-degree theft of property
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• 16 items of assorted merchandise valued at $70.83 stolen Dec. 27, 1000 block U.S. 72
• Huffy bicycle valued at $50 stolen Dec. 27, 600 block South Jefferson Street
• Miscellaneous tools valued at $50 and leaf blower valued at $75 stolen Dec. 27, 200 block Floyd Street
• 43 items of household goods and merchandise valued at $256.95 stolen Dec. 28, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Direct Express card, Redstone debit card and Alabama driver's license of no value stolen Dec. 29, 900 block Strain Road
• Merchandise valued at $200 stolen Dec. 29, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Master blower heater valued at $37, 50-foot strand of temp lights valued at $50 and 25-foot lime-green extension cord valued at $10 stolen Dec. 20, 14000 block Cambridge Lane
• Damage valued at $100 to a windshield Dec. 29, 1100 block Henry Drive
• License plate valued at $100 stolen Dec. 29, 900 block Lucas Street
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card to gain U.S. currency of unknown value Dec. 29, 16000 block Athens-Limestone Boulevard
• 19 items of "clothes/tent" valued at $79.88 stolen Dec. 30, 700 block U.S. 31 South
