Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Angel Nicole Patterson, 34, of 19000 block Alabama 99, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine

• Joshua Shawn Parandi, 33, of 700 block North Hine Street, Athens, attempting to elude by any means

• Amber Nicole Ethridge, 24, of 13000 block Carter Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - harassment and third-degree escape

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Tuesday:

• ATHENS — Four Bravo tires valued at $1,000 stolen July 22 or 23, 16000 block Malone Road

City arrests/thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Tuesday.

Tags