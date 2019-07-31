County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Angel Nicole Patterson, 34, of 19000 block Alabama 99, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine
• Joshua Shawn Parandi, 33, of 700 block North Hine Street, Athens, attempting to elude by any means
• Amber Nicole Ethridge, 24, of 13000 block Carter Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - harassment and third-degree escape
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Four Bravo tires valued at $1,000 stolen July 22 or 23, 16000 block Malone Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Tuesday.
