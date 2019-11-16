County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Christopher Mooney, 53, of 3000 block Huckabee Bridge Road, Hartselle, second-degree aggravate assault - nonfamily
• Gilbert Clayton Hughes, 43, of 40 blockWoodland Hills Drive, Florence, harassment - intimidation
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Friday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Friday.
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• Car tag valued at $75 reported stolen Nov. 14, 1100 block U.S. 72
• Sound bar valued at $119 reported stolen Nov. 14, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Samsung Galaxy Note9 smartphone valued at $1,000 reported stolen Nov. 14, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
