County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Dustin Joshua Abbott, 30, of 300 block Seal Cove Road, Philadelphia, Mississippi, first-degree theft of property
• Tevin O'Neil Gordon, 29, of 14000 block Chris Way Road, Athens, probation violation on previous convictions for third-degree burglary and first-degree theft
• Alan Michael Smith, 27, of 29000 block Sterling Road, Ardmore, first-degree auto theft
• John Ed Tatum III, 39, of 23000 block Hays Mill Road, Elkmont, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense)
• Michelle Renee Kelley, 36, of 600 block East Forrest Street, Athens, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Larry Emanuel Smith, 27, of 600 block Pryor Street, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for first-degree receiving stolen property (vehicle)
• Gary Edward Phillips, 41, of 22000 block Toone Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree receiving stolen property
• Austin Trey Powers, 23, of 11000 block Nancy Lane, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Trevin Jacob Troupe, 25, of 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for second-degree burglary
• James Samuel Shasteen, 54, of 500 block Marguerite Drive, Huntsville, fourth-degree theft
• Shawna Lois Chambers, 32, of 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road, Athens, first-degree criminal mischief (enters and remains in dwelling) and possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ARDMORE — 2010 gray Honda CRV, set of keys and backpack, total $10,002, stolen March 22, 27000 block Sterling Road
• TONEY — Ladder valued at $250 stolen between March 8 and 16, 27000 block Saddle Trail
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Megan Sue Clark, 26, fourth-degree theft
• Rodney Keith Bailey, 66, public intoxication
• John Calvin Bailey Jr., 57, driving under the influence of alcohol
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Vera Bradley wallet containing Alabama driver's license, Social Security card and child's Social Security card, total $25, reported stolen March 20 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Black Huffy bicycle valued at $150 reported stolen March 21, 100 block Christopher Circle
• Six-shot .38-caliber revolver valued at $200 reported stolen March 21, 600 block Sanders Street
• TVA credit/debit card, $370 in cash and Graf Zeppelin watch, total $1,570, reported stolen March 22, 22000 block Kennemer Lane
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.