County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Marcus Rice, 42, of 300 block Ninth Street, Huntsville, failure to pay child support
• Pablo Castro Guiterrez, 28, of 200 block Sunset Drive, Athens, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Alabama car tag valued at $27 stolen between Nov. 12 and 17, 14000 block Chris Way
• ATHENS — Three hand towels, pack of coffee sticks, pot holder, measuring cup, set of spoons, Hormel meal, parmesan cheese, toboggan hat and reading glasses, total $22, stolen Nov. 18, 12000 block U.S. 72
• ELKMONT — Alabama car tag valued at $26 stolen Nov. 17 or 18, 12000 block Salem Field Lane
• ELKMONT — 2000 tan Chevrolet Silverado of unknown value used without authorization Nov. 18, 17000 block Morris Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Jordan Matthew Gordon, 28, bond revocation
• Jessica Marie Dewberry, 40, fourth-degree theft of property
• Mariah Carole Cook, 26, second-degree receiving stolen property
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Window screen valued at $15 damaged due to criminal mischief reported Nov. 18, 14000 block Crooked Stick Place
• Two Alabama shirts valued at $43 reported stolen Nov. 18, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• White ear buds and pink hover board, total $165, reported stolen Nov. 19, 100 block East Sanderfer Road
