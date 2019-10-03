County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Brittney Leigh Hensley, 32, of 29000 block Maddox Street, Ardmore, violation of domestic violence protection order
• Kimberly Faye Hooie, 59, of 16000 block Alabama 251, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Mitchell Joseph Caldwell, 41, of 19000 block Looney Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance
• Sarena Lazett Lovvorn, 37, of 12000 block Ripley Road, Athens, resisting arrest, second-degree assault - aggravated assault on a police officer and public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• MADISON — Alabama car tag valued at $2 stolen between April 1 and Oct. 1, 26000 block Henderson Road
• ATHENS — Miscellaneous items valued at $102.94 stolen Oct. 1, 20000 block Alabama 127
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Wednesday.
