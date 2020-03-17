County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Justin Allen Kilcoyne, 26, of 17000 block Snead Street, Athens, public intoxication
• David Robert Fraze, 49, of 16000 block Carter Circle, Athens, negotiating a worthless non-negotiable instrument
• Nathan Len Adams, 36, of 14000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, probation violation on previous convictions for second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft
• Laurel Ann Rodriguez, 59, of 23000 block Slate Road, Athens, trafficking in stolen identities
• Derrick Blake Stephens, 34, of 2000 block Colony Drive, Huntsville, trafficking in stolen identities
• Elizabeth Eve Anderson, 38, of 23000 block Slate Road, Athens, trafficking in stolen identities
• Jo Ann Jackson, 63, of 23000 block Slate Road, Athens, trafficking in stolen identities
• Pete Amalio Hernandez, 32, of 18000 block Hernandez, 32, of 18000 block Hightower Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense)
• Shannon Marie Combs, 32, of 27000 block U.S. 72, Athens, chemical endangerment of a child
• Jake Eric Temple, 52, of 21000 block Edgewood Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Anthony Lee Ward, 58, of 100 block Monticello Drive, Pleasant View, Tennessee, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — 2009 maroon HUMMER H3 valued at $20,000 stolen March 12 or 13, 6000 block Bay Hill Drive
• HARVEST — $100 in cash stolen during vehicle break-in March 13, 14000 block Morningside Drive
• ATHENS — Hitachi siding nailer, trim nailer and framing nailer and three windows, total $1,570, stolen during burglary between Jan. 4 and March 6, 17000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Native utility trailer valued at $22,000 block March 14, 14000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Alabama license plate valued at $28 stolen March 14, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Angela Cherie Chapman, 43, fourth-degree theft of property
• Lindsey Tidmore Hamby, 38, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Larice Jovette Malone, 43, DUI - alcohol
• Lance Tyler Sisk, 30, operating a vehicle without insurance
• Zachary Marshall Chambers, 33, DUI - alcohol and third-degree domestic violence - harassment
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Dump trailer valued at $5,000 reported stolen March 14, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Green Dot cash card of unknown value reported stolen March 14, 700 block South Clinton Street
• $60 cash reported stolen March 14, 1500 block U.S. 72 East
• Gel pens, miscellaneous merchandise, Carhartt jacket, boots, billfold, cash, battery pack and braided cord reported stolen March 14, 600 block U.S. 72 West
• Leather purse valued at $25 reported stolen March 15, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
