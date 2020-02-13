County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Tia Leshae McCurry, 27, of 24000 block Cotton Belt Road, Elkmont, harassment
• Shawn Christian Amerson, 48, of 22000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Stephen Patrick Moran, 44, of 15000 block East Limestone Road, Harvest, public intoxication
• Colby Dillion Marshall, 21, of 2700 block Village Drive, Athens, DUI - alcohol
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ELKMONT — Glock 19 9mm pistol valued at $580 stolen during vehicle break-in between Feb. 9 and 11, 16000 block Davis Lane
• ATHENS — Sony television set, Nike shoes, New Balance shoes, Birkenstock shoes, cellphone, Craftsman ratchet and socket set, Kobalt ratchet and socket set, and pressure gauge for heating, ventilation and air conditioning, total $1,370 stolen during burglary between Feb. 9 and 11, 23000 block Slate Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.