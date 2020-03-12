County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Wanda Ruth Sisk, 68, of 11000 block Vanzille Lane, Athens, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief
• Brenda Dulane Haggard, 54, of 19000 block Compton Street, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence - harassment - family
• Joseph Nicholas Jordan Fisher, 34, of 25000 block Highland Avenue, Elkmont, probation violation on previous charge of harassment - simple assault
• Aleia Jean Johnson, 39, of 500 block Wright Street, Athens, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance - dangerous drugs and carrying a concealed weapon - carrying an illegal gun
• Geoffrey Gene Gilliland, 44, of 22000 block Bill Walker Road, Athens, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — 2015 white Ford F250 valued at $20,000 stolen March 10, 14000 block Hammonds Road
• ANDERSON — Two circular saws, two reciprocating saws, two flashlights, two grinders, two multitools, two jigsaws, two drills and two rotary saws, all made by Porter Cable, Genesis miter saw, Dewalt reciprocating saw and Sony PlayStation 4, total $2,053, stolen during burglary March 10, 7000 block Tommy Hill Road
• ATHENS — $500 in cash and four packs of Newport cigarettes, total $529, stolen during burglary March 10, 16000 block U.S. 72
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Gregory G. Craig, 36, fourth-degree theft of property
• Christopher James Shock, 32, theft by deception and fourth-degree theft by deception
• Daniel Eliseo Canseco Hernandez, 19, driving under the influence of alcohol
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Wednesday:
• Chevrolet Tahoe valued at $1,000 used without authorization March 10, 1200 block Somerest Drive
