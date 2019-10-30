County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Cartez R. Horne, 29, of 1200 block Sloan Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, four counts of first-degree theft, one count of second-degree criminal mischief and one count of third-degree criminal mischief
• Demetrus L. Virginia, 34, of 100 block Stone River Lane, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, four counts of first-degree theft, one count of second-degree criminal mischief and one count of third-degree criminal mischief
• Aaron Ray Harrison, 24, of 4500 block Fall City Road, Jasper, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• Kaleb Lee Barnhill, 22, of 4400 Oxford Gate Road, Athens, giving false identification to law enforcement officer
• Cruz Castro, 20, of 400 block North Clinton Street, Athens, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday and Tuesday:
• Nioka Annamarie Overton, 38, fourth-degree theft of property
• Gary Ray Morgan, 71, driving under the influence of combined substance
• Cruz C. Castro, 20, DUI - alcohol
• Rodney Keith Bailey, 66, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct
• Keith Alexander Griffin, 29, fourth-degree theft of property
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday and Tuesday:
• Etienne Aigner purse, driver's license, Regions checkbook and credit card, total $70, reported stolen Oct. 25, 1100 block West Market Street
• Miscellaneous scrap metal valued at $200 reported stolen Oct. 26, 1800 block South Jefferson Street
• Dozen miscellaneous items valued at $96 reported stolen Oct. 26, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Four miscellaneous items valued at $65 reported stolen Oct. 27, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Roadway caution marker sustained $100 damage due to criminal mischief reported Oct. 28, 23000 block Pepper Road
• Kia license plate AL 44DG267 valued at $39 reported stolen Oct. 28, 100 block West Sanderfer Road
• 6 by 12 foot utility trailer valued at $2,500 reported stolen Oct. 29, 24000 bock U.S. 72 East
• Two Nissan Xterra tires and a Trek bicycle, total $700, reported stolen Oct. 29, 400 block Skyview Drive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.