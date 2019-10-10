County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Christopher Larry Scott, 32, of 26000 block First Street, Ardmore, third-degree criminal trespass (drug court)
• Tedric Christopher Boldin, 23, of 1900 block Cain Drive, Athens, first-degree possession of marijuana (drug court)
• Jonathan Lamar Franklin, 27, of 14000 block Hardy Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Brittney Leigh Hensley, 32, of 29000 block Maddox Street, Ardmore, probation violation on previous conviction for harassing communications
• James Thomas Woodfin, 40, of 700 block Love Branch Road, Harvest, driving under the influence of alcohol
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ARDMORE — $50 in cash stolen between Sept. 3 and Oct. 8, 27000 block Valley Lane
• ATHENS — Red metal drum valued at $15 stolen between Sept. 23 and 29, 21000 block Old Elkmont Road
• ELKMONT — Beige purse, wallet, Alabama driver's license, Redstone debit card, Cabela's credit card, Belk credit card, Goody's credit card, Capital One credit card, Victoria's Secret credit card, Amazon credit card, Chase credit card, Region's Bank debit card, Walmart credit card, two Social Security cards, three keys, blue purse, blue and wh0ite wallet, $10 in cash and medications, total $147, stolen during vehicle break-in Oct. 8, Alabama 99 at walking track
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• Smith & Wesson .380-caliber automatic pistol valued at $375 reported stolen Oct. 8, 20000 block Sabrina Lane
• Hyundai Sonata and Taurus 9mm handgun, total $10,150, reported stolen Oct. 9, 20000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
