County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Ehrika Renee Miller, 39, of 3100 block Lewisburg Drive, Huntsville, probation violation on previous conviction of identity theft
• Kevaun Roosevelt Turner, 28, of 12000 block Lukers Way, Athens, non-support of a child, grand jury indictments for two counts second-degree assault (aggravated) and bond revoked on previous charges of first-degree assault (aggravated) and discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling/vehicle
• Heath Matthew Childers, 43, of 1300 block Lawrence County Road 265, Town Creek, public intoxication and resisting arrest
• Kali Paige Burton, 27, of 300 block Vine Street, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of chemical endangerment of a child
• Eric Allen Clem, 33, of 22000 block Sugar Way, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft of property
• Caleb James Brown, 27, of 3100 block Ivey Avenue, Huntsville, probation violation of previous conviction of third-degree burglary
• Joshua Lane Holland, 33, of 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• James Reed Gazaway, 24, of 16000 block Evans Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Jonathan Deivon Wiggins, 20, of 13000 block Dart Circle, Tanner, probation violation on previous conviction of first-degree possession of marijuana
• Tyler Tarrell Dukes, 21, of 19000 block West Cox Road, Athens, second-degree assault (aggravated)
• Jimmy Lee Free Jr., 43, of 29000 block Christy Drive, Toney, probation violation on previous convictions of two counts third-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Couch valued at $500, recliner valued at $500, sword valued at $100, two baskets valued at $40, two Black+Decker drills valued at $99, Black+Decker circular saw valued at $20, microwave valued at $50 and two Carhartt jackets valued at $100 stolen between Oct. 27 and 31, 21000 block East Bean Road
• ATHENS — Sanyo TV and DVD combo valued at $250 and a plastic box full of NASCAR items valued at $3,000 stolen between Oct. 22 and Nov. 1, 19000 block Alabama 99
• ATHENS — Purse valued at $200 stolen Nov. 2, 13000 block Lucas Ferry Road
• ELKMONT — Tools valued at $10,000 and tires valued at $1,000 stolen between Oct. 22 and Nov. 3, 26000 block Overmyer Lane
• ATHENS — Roku TCL Smart TV valued at $189, HP laptop valued at $100 and X-box One gaming system valued at $200 stolen between Nov. 3 and 4, 19000 block Airfield Street
• ELKMONT — Cigarettes of unknown value and safe of unknown value stolen Nov. 4, 27000 block Alabama 251
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Chase Garland Overton, 25, probation revoked on previous conviction of theft of property
• Jonathan David Fuller, 36, DUI (alcohol)
• Kehon La Shon Dowling, 25, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle
• Daniel Ramos Ramos, 32, DUI (alcohol)
• Christina Elizabeth Tyner, 37, DUI (alcohol)
• Wesley Ford Tribble, 34, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs
• Alicia Shanell White, 26, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Monica Louella Johnson, 46, domestic violence (menacing)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Antique buffet valued at $300, two pieces of Oriental furniture valued at $700, large handmade wooden toolbox with tools valued at $8,000, Harbor Freight band saw valued at $400, transmission from a 1972 Chevrolet Corvette valued at $350, four vehicle parts and accessories valued at $100, engine lift valued at $75, metal cabinet with internal safe valued at $150 and 20 saw blades with hand carrier valued at $200 reported stolen Nov. 2, 15000 block Pike Road
• 42 items of miscellaneous merchandise valued at $254.92 reported stolen Nov. 2, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Nine miscellaneous items valued at $72.43 reported stolen Nov. 2, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• TCL smartphone valued at $100 stolen during a vehicle break-in reported Nov. 2, 900 block South Jefferson Street
• Vacuum cleaner valued at $30, carpet valued at $200 and bathroom mirror valued at $100 reported stolen Nov. 3, 1200 block Tower Street
• 10 Xbox One games valued at $199.30 reported stolen Nov. 3, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Miscellaneous items valued at $45.50 reported stolen Nov. 3, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Chevrolet Trailblazer LS 2WD valued at $1,200 reported stolen Nov. 3, 2000 block Levert Avenue
• Trailer tag valued at $10 reported stolen Nov. 4, 16000 block Glen Valley Drive
• Damage valued at $200 in the form of a small dent to the front passenger-side door of a Kia Forte LX reported Nov. 4, 800 block Hine Street
• JVC car stereo valued at $60, Husqvarna chain saw valued at $250 and Husqvarna backpack blower valued at $500 reported stolen Nov. 4, 700 block Commercial Drive
• Cell phone valued at $43.47 reported stolen Nov. 4, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
