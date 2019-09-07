County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Robert Louis Harris, 50, of 2400 block U.S. 31 South, Athens, public intoxication
• Jesse Gene Johnson, 32, of 15000 block Line Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - heroin, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and second-degree possession of marijuana
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Friday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• David Charles Clemmons Jr., 68, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Tim Dewayne Wallace, 38, harassment
• Connie Sue Kelsoe, 58, harassment
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• Trek mountain bicycle valued at $400 reported stolen Sept. 5, 800 block Irvin Street
• $810 in cash reported stolen Sept. 5, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Duralast car battery valued at $80 reported stolen Sept. 6, Athens, no block number listed
