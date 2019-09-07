Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:

• Robert Louis Harris, 50, of 2400 block U.S. 31 South, Athens, public intoxication

• Jesse Gene Johnson, 32, of 15000 block Line Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - heroin, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and second-degree possession of marijuana

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Friday.

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:

• David Charles Clemmons Jr., 68, third-degree domestic violence - harassment

• Tim Dewayne Wallace, 38, harassment

• Connie Sue Kelsoe, 58, harassment

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:

• Trek mountain bicycle valued at $400 reported stolen Sept. 5, 800 block Irvin Street

• $810 in cash reported stolen Sept. 5, 1000 block U.S. 72 East

• Duralast car battery valued at $80 reported stolen Sept. 6, Athens, no block number listed

