County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Richard Allen Pickering, 30, 24000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, probation violation
• Cheryl Alina Myers, 54, of 200 block Park Lane, Oliver Springs, Tennessee, negotiating a worthless non-negotiable instrument
• Anthony Larry Sheppard, 40, 400 block Dawson Street, Hartselle, violating a domestic violence protection order
• Nathan Gene Harville, 25, of 13000 block New Cut Road, Athens, second-degree robbery - purse snatching
• Sean Tyson Travis, 33, of 100 block Edinburgh Drive, Athens, bond revocation
• Aaron Raynard Jones, 19, of 2000 block 12th Avenue North, Birmingham, first-degree promoting prison contraband
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ELKMONT — Glock 36 .45-caliber pistol and Colt Defender .45-caliber pistol, total $1,320, stolen during vehicle break-in Sept. 15 or 16, 22000 block Goodin Road
• ATHENS — .32-caliber pistol valued at $100 stolen between Sept. 13 and 19, Brownsferry Street, no block number listed
• ATHENS — Two Honey Buns, eight cans or packages of soup and spicy crackers, total $11.30, stolen during robbery Sept. 12, 100 block West Elm Street
• ELKMONT — AR-15 rifle, Taurus pistol, and shotgun, total $1,550, stolen between Nov. 2 and 7, 2018, 24000 block Dogwood Drive (reported stolen Sept. 16)
• ELKMONT — Purse, jacket and silver cross necklace, total $50, stolen during vehicle break-in between Sept. 14 and 16, 22000 block Sandbar Way
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday and Tuesday:
• Dereon Jamil Green, 26, arrested Sept. 11 on disorderly conduct, attempting to elude and resisting arrest
• Steven Taft Landers, 30, arrested Sept. 11, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday and Tuesday:
• Knob Creek alcohol valued at $49.99 reported Sept. 11, 600 block U.S. 31 South
• Gold and ruby necklace, antique diamond ring with white-gold band, diamond ring with gold band, and gold filigree ring with Alexandrite stone, total $3,135, reported stolen Sept. 16, 600 block Norton Drive
• $350 in cash reported stolen Sept. 16, 900 block East Strain Road
• Miscellaneous items valued at $105.33 reported stolen Sept. 16, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Miscellaneous items valued at $16.75 reported stolen Sept. 16, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Miscellaneous items valued at $164.23 reported stolen Sept. 16, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
