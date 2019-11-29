Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

James Hubert Overton, 29, of 13000 block Carter Road, Athens, violation of state Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act by failing to register with local law enforcement or comply with residence restrictions, or both

Malinda Christine Marks, 43, of 25000 block Smithfield Road, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass

William Luke Bond Jr., 38, of 1200 block South North Street, Decatur, negotiating a worthless nonnegotiable instrument

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts and incidents Wednesday:

ATHENS — 20-by-20 aluminum carport valued at $1,800 stolen between Nov. 23 and 25, 2500 block U.S. 72

ATHENS — 2017 gray Nissan Rouge valued at $600 used without authorization between Nov. 17 and 19, 19000 block Alabama 127

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday and Wednesday:

Nathan Henry Rodriguez, 30, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Clarence H. McDaniel, 66, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Amy Lashay Smith, 38, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and destruction of property by a prisoner

Katlin Elizabeth Frazier, 23, probation revocation

17-year-old male juvenile, third-degree domestic violence - harassment

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday and Wednesday:

Purse containing personal items, LG cellphone with pink case, two pouches containing makeup and Alabama ID card, total $519.65, confiscated during fourth-degree theft of property reported Nov. 25, Walmart at 1011 U.S. 72 East

Echo string trimmer, Homelite string trimmer, Echo pole saw, Echo hedge trimmer, and Murray push mower, total $1,035, stolen during burglary reported Nov. 26, 1200 block West Market Street

