County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• James Hubert Overton, 29, of 13000 block Carter Road, Athens, violation of state Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act by failing to register with local law enforcement or comply with residence restrictions, or both
• Malinda Christine Marks, 43, of 25000 block Smithfield Road, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass
• William Luke Bond Jr., 38, of 1200 block South North Street, Decatur, negotiating a worthless nonnegotiable instrument
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts and incidents Wednesday:
• ATHENS — 20-by-20 aluminum carport valued at $1,800 stolen between Nov. 23 and 25, 2500 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — 2017 gray Nissan Rouge valued at $600 used without authorization between Nov. 17 and 19, 19000 block Alabama 127
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday and Wednesday:
• Nathan Henry Rodriguez, 30, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance
• Clarence H. McDaniel, 66, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance
• Amy Lashay Smith, 38, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and destruction of property by a prisoner
• Katlin Elizabeth Frazier, 23, probation revocation
• 17-year-old male juvenile, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday and Wednesday:
• Purse containing personal items, LG cellphone with pink case, two pouches containing makeup and Alabama ID card, total $519.65, confiscated during fourth-degree theft of property reported Nov. 25, Walmart at 1011 U.S. 72 East
• Echo string trimmer, Homelite string trimmer, Echo pole saw, Echo hedge trimmer, and Murray push mower, total $1,035, stolen during burglary reported Nov. 26, 1200 block West Market Street
