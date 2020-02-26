County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Mitchell Joseph Caldwell, 42, of 19000 block Looney Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft (aircraft, boats or farm equipment) and third-degree burglary
• Justin Lynn Craig, 31, of 16000 block Witty Mill Road, Elkmont, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled a substance (opium or derivative), possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Larquis Delmar Crutcher, 31, of 1800 block Levert Circle, Athens, grand jury indictment for two counts violation of the state Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (failure to register)
• Heather Nicole Derringer, 34, of 16000 block Davis Lane, Elkmont, grand jury indictment for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
• Lori Rae Friend, 40, of 400 block Morgan County Road 457, Trinity, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft
• Mytasia Shantay Felton, 23, of 500 block Elkton Street, Athens, grand jury indictments for attempt to commit murder and two counts discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/vehicle
• Lachriston Tenille Mayberry, 25, of 15000 block Mayberry Drive, Athens, making a terrorist threat
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Keltec P32 .32-caliber pistol valued at $275, Woody Max boots valued at $175 and vape valued at $80 stolen during vehicle break-in Feb. 23 or 24, 21000 block Bean Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Sharon Rakele Johnson, 25, probation revocation
• Cori Nicole Rancano, 31, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
• Crystal Ann Mason, 29, fugitive from justice
• Rogelio Salas Velazquez, 24, driving under the influence of alcohol
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Two Huffy mountain bicycles and one Shimano or Huffy mountain bike, total $2,400, reported stolen Feb. 25, 200 block Madison Street
• Toyota Sienna valued at $10,000 reported stolen Feb. 25, 1100 block Seventh Avenue
