County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Shatner Oneal Tisdale, 30, of 6800 block Greenbrier Road, Madison, probation violation on previous convictions of third-degree burglary and destruction of property by prisoner
• Chucky Eugene Willard, 46, of 28000 block Harvest Road, Toney, probation violation on previous conviction of third-degree burglary
• Jonathan Dale Self, 38, of 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, attempt to elude by any means
• Roger Dale Tucker Jr., 37, of 6300 block Stella Road, Good Springs, Tennessee, (Alabama State Troopers arrest) possession of a controlled substance)
• Eddie Dwayne Glenn Jr., 30, of 19000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, second-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Jerry Gunnar Hand, 22, of 23000 block East Clearmont Drive, Elkmont, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance
• Daniel Lee Gothard, 26, of Shasteen Lane, Somerville, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft
• Kevin Kirsk Vazquez, 27, of 400 block Brookhaven Street, Decatur, (Madison Police Department arrest) possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and DUI (alcohol)
• William Howard Bogus, 60, of 18000 block Lydia Corey Road, Athens, menacing (aggravated assault)
• David Joseph Simmons, 41, of Marco Drive, Decatur, fourth-degree theft
• Curtis Adam Lankford, 39, of 100 block Hip Hill Road, Ardmore, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Allen Jacob Alviso, 22, of 12000 block Lukers Way, Athens, third-degree criminal mischief
• Steven Gene Townsend, 41, of 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, Athens, disorderly conduct
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• MADISON — U.S. currency valued at $725.25 stolen between Aug. 5, 2019, and Jan. 10, 30000 block U.S. 72
• TANNER — Gray 2015 Nissan Rogue valued at $17,000 stolen between Jan. 9 and 10, 19000 block Roosevelt Street
• TANNER — Graco paint sprayer valued at $695 and metal scaffolding valued at $500 stolen between Jan. 9 and 10, 20000 block Sandy Road
• ELKMONT — White 1990 Ford Ranger valued at $5,000 stolen between Jan. 11 and 12, 23000 block Alabama 99
• ATHENS — .22-caliber Heritage pistol valued at $200 and Regions debit card valued at $1 stolen between Jan. 3 and 10, 18000 block Wells Road
• TANNER — Dewalt planer valued at $500, Dewalt miter saw valued at $650, air compressor valued at $250 and Club Car 22 golf cart valued at $2,500 stolen between Jan. 11 and 12, 12000 block Sommers Road
• ATHENS — Green 1994 Ford Taurus valued at $20, U.S. currency valued at $260 and medications valued at $260 stolen Jan. 12, 13000 block Quinn Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Jerry Gunnar Hand, 22, possession of a controlled substance
• Allison Whitt Pollard, 47, harassing communications
• Thomas W. Vinson, 75, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Elizabeth Ann Perry, 45, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Christopher Larry Miller, 37, third-degree domestic violence (harassment), third-degree domestic violence (menacing) and interference with a domestic violence emergency call
• Kaleb Lee Barnhill, 22, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Two red and black Mongoose boys bicycles, total $600, reported stolen Jan. 10, 300 block Spring Street
• Criminal mischief to walls and a flat-screen television, total $750, reported Jan. 10 at the Budget Inn on U.S. 31
• $256 in currency and a sawed-off shotgun and a bag containing 19 shells, total $15, confiscated Jan. 11, 1500 block U.S. 72
• Criminal mischief to a window, total $500, reported Jan. 13, 1200 block U.S. 72
