On September 16, 2022, around 7:30 p.m., the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on a potential inappropriate relationship between Thomas Blake Tucker, an East Limestone High School teacher/coach and a student. Captain Caleb Durden began to investigate the allegation and discovered evidence to establish probable cause, and Tucker was taken into custody around midnight. This is an ongoing investigation.
Thomas Blake Tucker, 25, of Madison, AL, has been charged with a School Employee Engaging in a Sex Act With A Student Under the Age of 19. Tucker has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.
