The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in relation to a shooting in the 27000 Block of Abby Ln. in the northwestern part of Limestone County on March 6.
Investigators responded to a 911 call about a shooting after 11 p.m. that night. They found 19 rifle casings in the driveway and 19 bullet holes in the home and a vehicle. LCSO said the home was occupied during the shooting.
Michael McConnell of Loretto, TN, was identified as a suspect during the investigation. LCSO said investigators found him and he voluntarily provided the rifle he used in the shooting.
Michael Dale McConnell, 58, was charged with 2 Counts of Discharging Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling. McConnell was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $45,000 bond.
“I’d like to thank the Alabama Fusion Center, Tuscumbia Police Department, Florence Police Department, Giles County (TN) Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County (TN) Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for assisting us in quickly identifying and locating the alleged offender in this case.
"I’m very proud of my investigators for working through the night and quickly resolving this violent case,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.