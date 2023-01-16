On January 4, 2023, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team conducted an operation in the northeast portion of the county. As a result of the executed search warrant at a residence on Clem Acres Rd., in Athens, AL, two firearms, ammunition, approximately two ounces of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and other controlled substances were found.
Charles King, 61, has been charged with drug trafficking, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol. King is being held in Limestone County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.
David Brown, 43, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance. Brown was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.
John Montgomery, 52 has been charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol. Montgomery has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond
Gary Don Clinard, 77 has been charged with obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest. Clinard has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $2,000 bond.
Gary Darrin Clinard, 54, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance. Clinard is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.