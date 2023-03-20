A man was arrested Sunday night soon after a call about a shooting on Mayfield Road.
Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said Antonio Nelson, 33, was arrested after leaving the scene of a dispute where he fired several shots. He said they received a call around 8:30 p.m. on March 19 and the caller had followed Nelson to give LCSO an update on his location. Deputies were able to intercept him on the road and bring him into custody.
"Deputies apprehended the suspect within moments of the call," Sheriff McLaughlin said. "I'm very thankful they responded as quickly as they did."
McLaughlin said one person had minor injuries but said they were not shot. He said there were multiple people at the scene of the dispute but none of Nelson's shots injured anyone. The investigation is ongoing as of Monday and The News Courier will seek further information as it becomes available.
Nelson is charged with reckless endangerment, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, and second-degree aggravated assault.
