On August 27, 2022 Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a disturbance located in the 18000 Block of East Limestone Rd.
The caller advised he had picked up a hitchhiker in Mississippi and brought her to his residence.
When Deputies arrived, it was determined the “hitchhiker” was a 16-year-old female. When she was identified, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was informed she was entered as a missing person from south Mississippi.
Investigators Captain Caleb Durden and Lieutenant Johnny Morell were called to the address for further investigation. During the investigation they discovered the two individuals met on a gaming chat app, Discord, and they had been communicating for several months.
It was also discovered Anthonie Swallow drove to the residence of the juvenile, in Mississippi. Swallow picked her up and brought her back to his residence in Limestone County.
Swallow was originally charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child but that charge has since been amended to Sex Abuse 1. The investigation is still ongoing and further charges may be pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.