After receiving multiple complaints, narcotics investigators from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens Police Department - Alabama began investigating the Chevron located on Swancott Rd. in Madison, AL. It became apparent that Za Za Red, a dangerous and highly addictive synthetic drug, was being sold from the gas station by those employed there. As a result of this investigation, approximately eleven bottles of Za Za Red were recovered from this location.
On March 29, 2023, Kalpeshkumar Patel, 37, of Madison, AL, was arrested for distributing a controlled substance. Patel has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.
