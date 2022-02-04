County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• William Branson, 23000 block Christie Drive, Toney, first-degree theft of property- over $2500
• Deon'juan Hill, 6000 block Mercator Drive, Huntsville, two counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, converted statute
• Walker Kyle, 23000 block Fain Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence-harassment
• Carl Lucas, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Carl McCain, 17000 block Pamela Drive, Athens, third-degree burglary- non-residence- no force
• Zachery Proctor, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence-harassment
• Steven Ross, 27000 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester, speeding, driving while license suspended/revoked, failure/refusal to display insurance, operating a vehicle with expired tag
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Lester- 2007 black Harley Davidson motor cycle valued at $10,000, Jan. 28, 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road
• Athens- 2015 silver Kia Sportage valued at $15,000, Feb. 2, 15000 block Dupree Drive
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- merchandise valued at $84.62, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise valued at $290.16, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- jackets and sweatpants valued at $385, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise valued at $110, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- black Samsung cellphone and pair of Levi brand tennis shoes valued at $260, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City arrests
Athens police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Thomas Orrin Fadell, 41, failure to appear-public intoxication
• Tamberly Jan Massey, 61, fourth-degree theft of property
