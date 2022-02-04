County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• William Branson, 23000 block Christie Drive, Toney, first-degree theft of property- over $2500

• Deon'juan Hill, 6000 block Mercator Drive, Huntsville, two counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, converted statute

• Walker Kyle, 23000 block Fain Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence-harassment

• Carl Lucas, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

• Carl McCain, 17000 block Pamela Drive, Athens, third-degree burglary- non-residence- no force

• Zachery Proctor, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence-harassment

• Steven Ross, 27000 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester, speeding, driving while license suspended/revoked, failure/refusal to display insurance, operating a vehicle with expired tag

 County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Lester- 2007 black Harley Davidson motor cycle valued at $10,000, Jan. 28, 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road

• Athens- 2015 silver Kia Sportage valued at $15,000, Feb. 2, 15000 block Dupree Drive

 City thefts

Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- merchandise valued at $84.62, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- merchandise valued at $290.16, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- jackets and sweatpants valued at $385, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- merchandise valued at $110, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- black Samsung cellphone and pair of Levi brand tennis shoes valued at $260, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City arrests

Athens police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Thomas Orrin Fadell, 41, failure to appear-public intoxication

• Tamberly Jan Massey, 61, fourth-degree theft of property

