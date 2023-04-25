Students at Athens Renaissance School held the K-12 Robotics Showcase Monday, April 24 giving parents the opportunity to see the students’ progress. Over 120 students at Athens Renaissance participate in the First Lego Leagues.
Athens Renaissance K-12 STEAM teacher Taylor Whisenant oversees K-12 robotics.
“We have 14 clubs and teams. We are the only school in the state that has the full progression,” she said.
Besides giving parents an opportunity to see what their child has been working on this year, the showcase provides an exciting glance into upcoming school years.
“Because we have that progression, it lets the younger ones see what is next for them. They can see all the way to the high school stuff,” Whisenant said.
