As part of a mini Project-Based Learning unit called Field Trip to the Moon, Taylor Whisenant’s third through fifth graders learned about the history and tradition of NASA mission patches and designed their own.
“This project incorporates math skills, speaking and listening skills, research skills, reading skills, and more,” she said.
She adapted the unit from a unit developed by NASA’s education office.
“In 2015, I was selected to attend Space Academy for Educators at Space Camp, and this was one of the curricular units we completed there,” said Whisenant. “Our upcoming school-wide PBL unit has connections to survival and habitat-development, so we used this mini project to get the students thinking creatively and collaboratively before jumping into this bigger project.”
She went on to say, “I LOVE space and the history of space travel, so this has been extra fun for me.”
She divided the students into six teams: Ecosystem, Geology, Habitat, Engineering, Navigation, and Medical.
“We gave brief overviews of the tasks these teams will be completing for their mission planning, and we showed the students a variety of NASA mission patches from Apollo and Space Shuttle missions, making note of differences in shapes, colors, designs, names, symbols, and more,” said Whisenant.
Once in their groups, the students brainstormed individual designs and then they completed a final group design together, “either by voting for their favorites or by combining everyone’s ideas.”
“They recreated their final design onto a small circle template, and I used one of the button machines in the ARS Makerspace to physically make the buttons,” she said.
Once the unit is completed, the students will be able to keep the patches.
“The mission patches were a fun way to teach some of the history and tradition of NASA space flights, but overall, we hope that the students were able to make meaningful connections with peers to work together to make shared team patch designs,” she said.
Now that each of the teams have completed their patches, the students will plan a long term human mission to the moon.
“Ecosystem is determining how they can make a self-sustaining ecosystem inside our moon habitat. Geology is deciding what kinds of resources on the moon they will want to mine to help build and maintain the habitat. The Habitat group is actually designing the habitat, determining what kinds of living, working, and recreation spaces they will want,” she explained. “Engineering is identifying energy sources on the moon to design a power station to run the habitat. Navigation is selecting the landing site and will be prioritizing the types and amounts of cargo they will need to bring on our trip. Medical is identifying a variety of possible medical emergencies that could happen on the moon and is developing expanded first aid kits and protocols to handle medical emergencies.”
Each team’s decisions impact what the other teams are doing.
“It’s a pretty fun simulation of working with subteams to accomplish large tasks,” she said.
She hopes her students will gain an understanding of several concepts and skills from the project.
“We want the students to think creatively, practice problem solving, collaborate with peers, practice presenting to others, conduct research, and understand that in the real world, specialized subteams of people often work together to accomplish big tasks,” she said.
Students in Athens have the unique experience of having NASA nearby and “it has been fun to help students make connections between this project and the work going on at Marshall Space Flight Center, especially around the Artemis Program,” said Whisenant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.