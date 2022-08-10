Athens Renaissance School will welcome students in 9-12 grade to the Clinton Street Campus. Students in 6-12 grade are now all in the same location.
Previously, 9-12 grade students attended school at the Old Rec Center on Hwy. 31.
“ARS has seen an increase in students choosing our on-campus, Project-Based Learning option. This option requires space for students to work in collaborative groups and obtain a hands-on learning experience,” said ARS Principal Nelson Brown. “The additional space at the Clinton St. campus will allow for this style of learning.”
“We are excited to have our 6-12 grade students on one campus. Although the students will be in different areas of the building, being on the same campus offers parents more convenience if they have children in different grade levels,” said Brown. “It also allows our staff to be able to work with different students in shared spaces more efficiently.”
Students in grades 6-8 will enter at the entrance next to the Donnell House. Students in grades 9-12 will enter under the rotunda at the downstairs entrance.
This is a developing story. Traffic patterns will be monitored during arrival and dismissal and adjustments will be made as necessary.
