This is the final week to donate to the arts and cleaning supplies drive for the Birdie Thornton Center organized by the Athens Mayor’s Youth Council. This year’s returning youth commission members adopted the project as part of the United Way Day of Caring.
Items requested as part of the art and cleaning supplies are:
• crayons
• markers
• colored pencils
• construction paper
• copier paper
• cleaning wipes
• paper towels
• card games
• cleaning supplies
The youth commission will collect the supplies until Friday, Sept. 30. Those wishing to contribute supplies may place them in the drop off bin located in the foyer of City Hall.
