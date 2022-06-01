Athens State University recently announced new learning partnerships with the Crestwood Medical Center and with Aetos Systems, Inc.
The partnerships are in place to aid employees and immediate family members in achieving their educational goals to further their career opportunities via accessible online and traditional classroom settings with affordable tuition opportunities.
Benefits of the learning partnership include:
- 10 percent tuition discount on all classes
- Waived application fee
- Complimentary evaluation of previously earned educational credits and training/professional certifications/portfolio for consideration of transfer credit.
The benefits are available to the employee of Aetos or Crestwood, as well as their immediate family members, including parents, spouses and children.
According to ASU, Crestwood Medical Center and Aetos Systems, Inc. join other corporate partnerships including Lyons HR, Nemak, Five Stones Research Corporation, EFi Automotive, Chick-Fil-A (Cullman), VAYA Space, Huntsville Hospital System, and Cullman Regional Medical Center.
